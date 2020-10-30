Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NYSE:APTS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

