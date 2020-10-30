PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCH. Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

