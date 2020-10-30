Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,819,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $360.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $371.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

