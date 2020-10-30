Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,437,322.04.

On Monday, September 28th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 13,189 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 10,734 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $97,035.36.

On Friday, July 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 14,536 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $137,074.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $9.31 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

