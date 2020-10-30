Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tompkins Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TMP opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 88.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 224.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 62.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

