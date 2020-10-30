Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

FFIN stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

