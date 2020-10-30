Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

