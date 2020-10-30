Piper Sandler Increases BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

