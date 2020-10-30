Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $339.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,453 shares of company stock valued at $296,207 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

