Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

