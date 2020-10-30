Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.91. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

