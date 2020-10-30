Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Purchases 17,688 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17,688 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £119,394 ($155,989.03).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Briggs purchased 22 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 693.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 653.80. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

