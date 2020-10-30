Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 229,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

