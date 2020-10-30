Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.