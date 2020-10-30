Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Major Shareholder Pfizer Inc Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

