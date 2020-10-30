Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

UG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.55 ($26.53).

Peugeot stock opened at €15.31 ($18.01) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.28.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

