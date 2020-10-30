Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.57 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. Petra Diamonds Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

