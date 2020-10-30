Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

