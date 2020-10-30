PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

