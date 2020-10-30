PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. First Bank & Trust grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 463,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,207,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

