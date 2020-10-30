PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $190,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

