PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

PFSI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,677,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

