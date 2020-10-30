Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.54. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,161 shares of company stock worth $9,824,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

