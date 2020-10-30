PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.39

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 30016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.94). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $94,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

