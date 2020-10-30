Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Cut by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3,143.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 71,038 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.94.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $373.09 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $397.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.14 and a 200-day moving average of $294.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

