Paul F. Thome Sells 32,903 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $88,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 577.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.