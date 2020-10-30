Patrick Edwardson Acquires 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

Shares of MATE opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.09) on Friday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.74.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.