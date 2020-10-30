Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,572,500.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin acquired 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00.

Shares of PRTY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

