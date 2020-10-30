Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

