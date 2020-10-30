Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after buying an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,860,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 641,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

