Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,819 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

