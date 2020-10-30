OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.60. OpGen shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3,878 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPGN. ValuEngine cut shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

