Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 102717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. AXA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.