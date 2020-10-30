Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

