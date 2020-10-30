Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $100.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

