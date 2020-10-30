Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

