Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

OLLI opened at $90.27 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

