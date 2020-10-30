OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.15 Average PT from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCANF shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

