Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 200359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288,325 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 552,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

