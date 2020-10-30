Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,355 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

