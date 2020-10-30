Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) versus C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -44.37% 6.82% 2.93% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

33.2% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 3.85 $6.97 million $0.72 9.00 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 5.13 -$17.21 million ($0.08) -0.18

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

