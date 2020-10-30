NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen Sells 3,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,945.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

