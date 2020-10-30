Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 370.0% in October

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

