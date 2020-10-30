NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 25%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) shares were down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 225,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 362,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 million during the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.