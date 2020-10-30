NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NOW by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,117,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 73,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

