Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

