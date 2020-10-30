Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.