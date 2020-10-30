Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

