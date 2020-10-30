Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.