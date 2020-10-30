NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,250,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 431,321 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NYSE:NIO opened at $31.99 on Friday. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

